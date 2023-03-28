The local board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) is preparing to submit a proposal for federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) National Board.
EFSP allocation for Victoria County Phase 40 is $42,422.
Funds will be awarded to recipient agencies following approval of the local board’s proposal to the national board. Local recipient organizations that may participate must be a nonprofit, faith-based and governmental organizations that provide food, shelter and supportive services within the intent of the program; use funds to supplement and extend existing resources and not to substitute or reimburse.
For additional qualifications and application information contact Robin Cadle at 361-655-1607 or rcadle@foodbankgc.org.
Qualified local organizations requesting funds may submit applications to Cadle by 4 p.m. April 13. Proposals may be mailed to P. O. Box 5085, Victoria Texas 77903 or hand delivered to 801 S. Laurent St., Victoria.