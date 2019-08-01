Bayside Community Church of Olivia, 25080 Texas 172 near Port Lavaca will hosting the first annual Emmett and Elsie Cole Memorial Fishing Tournament on Sept. 7.
Rules and registration can be downloaded at yourbaysidetoday.com/fishingtournament. Prizes will be awarded and are listed on the rules and registration form. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 614-599-9296.
The Cole family donated the land on which the church has been established in Olivia. All proceeds to benefit Bayside Community Church’s building fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.