Children built with cardboard boxes around the playground as they imagined how their community could look one day.
The Southside Community Coalition hosted the Southside End of Summer Bash for children and their families at the F.W. Gross school campus on Saturday morning.
Bethany Castro is one of the founders of the Southside Community Coalition.
“As I drove through this part of town, I was like, ‘Gosh, this town is beautiful.’ If we were just making better use of the structures or the buildings or the spaces that are here, it could be that much better,” Castro said. “Our priority is having opportunities for kids to do things that are fun and in the community, not have to go somewhere else.”
The Southside End of Summer Bash is one of the priorities of The Southside Community Coalition. The group began in January and hosts monthly meetings.
“It’s a group of neighborhood residents from the Southside,” Castro said. “We have other people who aren’t even from the Southside but would like to see it flourish.”
In addition to the cardboard box community, the event also had games and sports outside of Bethlehem Baptist Church across the street for children to participate in.
After games and sports, children and families made their way inside the church for a smoothie demonstration and the opportunity to make their own healthy trail mix.
Following snacks, the children and families made watercolor paintings along the side of the the F.W. Gross school building.
The event ended with the children receiving a loaded baked potato plate to take home for lunch.
Although the event was for children, many community members came together for the bash.
Fame Johnson, who grew up in the neighborhood, was glad to see the changes being made in the community.
“It needs to be uplifted again like it used to be,” Johnson said. “At nighttime, it looks like a ghost town.”
The F.W. Gross playground used to be closed, so children would jump the fence, but will now the gates will be open daily.
Justin Urbano, a member of the Southside Community Coalition, ran the games and sports portion of the Southside End of Summer Bash.
“There was never anything for them to do. They’ll find anything to play with, but it’s not always the safest stuff,” Urbano said. “My main thing is just to play with the kids and try and make them have a good time.”
