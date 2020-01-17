Equipping the Saints, an annual, all-day event for lay persons and clergy hosted by St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 400 N. Esplanade St., in Cuero will be held Feb. 1.
This year’s theme is “Best Practices for Faith and Life Today (and in anticipation of our Future as Church).” The event is sponsored by the Bluebonnet Conference of Churches of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The Bluebonnet Conference includes congregations and communities in Victoria, DeWitt, Lavaca, Fayette, Colorado, Calhoun, Gonzales, Goliad and Jackson Counties.
This is the 38th anniversary of the annual Equipping the Saints (ETS) with its many workshops that provide important insights and Biblically-based practical tools to equip persons to do congregational and community ministry and mission. There are also opportunities for personal and spiritual growth, table fellowship (catered meal) with Christians of area congregations, child care for young children of attendees, and the experience of worship as the body of Christ with opening and closing services. While the event is sponsored by ELCA (Lutheran) congregations, it is open to persons of all denominations and includes presenters from among our ecumenical partners. Registration is necessary. ETS is known for both the variety of workshop offerings and the quality of the speakers.
Pastor Herb Beyer, Dean of the Bluebonnet Conference of ELCA Congregations commented about the event: “Consider what God is calling us to do today, but also in the future. We must look to our future, that of our family, communities, the Church and specifically our congregations. God has given us gifts—spiritual and financial. What are we going to do with them? How can we put our faith into daily practice in such a way that we positively impact the lives of others? It is important for us to know the Scriptures and the basic teachings of the Church, to be nourished through Word and Sacrament in the worship experience, to develop strong and healthy relationships, to care for our bodies, the body of Christ, and the world in which we live, and to be challenged to reach beyond ourselves—sharing Christ with the unbelieving and disconnected, and serving those in need of healing and acts of compassion. Equipping the Saints was begun 38 years ago, with the goal of equipping people of faith to do their work, to carry out their Christian calling, and to assist them in their spiritual growth. Our hope is that you will attend Equipping the Saints 2020. Register early.
ETS workshops include Why Love is not Enough (marriage, relationships, family); Immortality to Mortality to Immortality—the Cycle of Life; Bible Study (“the Binding of Isaac” in Genesis 22); Pain—The What, Why and How of Treating; The Importance of Landscaping with native Plants; Managing Your Finances and Your Life – In an Era of Fake News, Political Infighting and Other Things Beyond Your Control; How Essential Oils can Enhance your Spiritual Life; What We Believe—The Sacrament of Baptism; Reaching Youth Today; Zen Practice for Lutheran Christians; God Created Families, Thank God We Can Choose Our Friends; Lutheran Prayer Beads: aka, The Pearls or The Wreath of Life; Bible Study: Discussion of the Identity of the ‘Beloved Disciple’ in the Gospel of John; Healthy Eating; Beneficial Insects and other Helpful Creatures Found in the Garden; Essential Oils and Chronic Illness; What We Believe—the Sacrament of Holy Communion; Sacred Seasons; Blessed are the Peacemakers: Aikido for Christians; Living a Balanced Life in the Face of So Much Diversity; Travel the Holy land; Discussion about Religion of Zoroastrians whose beliefs and practices had a profound impact on Early Christians and our beliefs today; The Top Ten—Health Conditions Affecting Americans; Community Gardening; Making the Journey (because it’s not always easy); The Church as Sanctuary; Experiencing the Presence of God in Worship; Groundhogs and Grace (doctrine of salvation of grace through faith with a look at the movie Groundhog Day); and Strategy for Mission in a New Reality.
This year’s speakers include the well-known Biblical Scholar and Theologian Dr. Norm Beck from Texas Lutheran University; Dr. M. G. Wilkinson, family practitioner and Chief of Staff at Lavaca Medical Center; Lane Johnson, Counselor and Life Coach, and Chief of Clinical Services at Gulf Bend Center, Victoria, and has served Methodist and Presbyterian Churches; the Rev. Sharon Wiggins, transitional pastor and has spent time on the West Bank (with the World Council of Churches), Bethlehem (as part of the World Council of Churches Ecumenical Accompaniment Program), traveled to the Holy Land with Christian Peacemakers, and lived in Saudi Arabia; members of the Master Gardener’s Program—Debbie Hopper, Catherine Koenig, and Marcia Kauffman; Jenna Bruns, renowned Liturgical Artist and Owner of Cottonpatch Designs; Rev. Ildiko Rigney, ELCA pastor serving First Lutheran in Gonzales and a native of Croatia, Europe; Dave Sather, Certified Financial Planner and principal owner of the Sather Financial Group; Rev. Travis Fitzgold, founder of the Zen Learning Project, an entrepreneurial ministry in Austin, and ELCA pastor serving Good Shepherd Lutheran, Bastrop; Angela McConnell, Parish Catechetical Leader for Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hallettsville and holds the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies Plant Based Certificate and the Ann Wigmore Natural Health Living Foods Certificate, and engaged in teaching about proper nutrition; Vicar Sergio, a graduate of Baylor University (B.A., Religion), Concordia Theological Seminary, LCMS (Master of Arts, Theology), currently a Master of Divinity student at Wartburg Theological Seminary, ELCA and is serving at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Houston; Rev. Dr. Larry Green, pastor serving God’s Church, Victoria and Goliad Country Fellowship, Goliad, chaplain with Hospice of South Texas, and chaplain for the Victoria Police Department; Rev. Melanie Monroe, pastor of First Methodist and Mossy Grove Methodist, Hallettsville and Chair of the Crossroads District Strategy Team, United Methodist, and served English and Spanish speaking congregations; and Rev. Herb Beyer, Lead Pastor for the Tri-County Cooperative Ministries and Dean of the Bluebonnet Conference.
Registration forms and information packets are available from any ELCA Lutheran Church in the area, or you can register by contacting the host church St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero at 361-275-2845 or email stmarkscuero@stmarkscuero.com or Pastor Herb Beyer, ETS coordinator at 361-798-0155 or email beyerfam@hughes.net.
