A benefit for Erica Bernal will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Catholic War Veterans Hall to help defray medical expenses.
Brisket plates are $10 each, and free delivery is available with the purchase of five or more plates.
There will be an auction 3-5 p.m., a cake walk and a bake sale.
Any donations are appreciated.
For auction information, contact Martha Salazar at 361-571-6916.
