Applications for the F. W. Gross Alumni Scholarship are available at your high school campus. Pick up applications from the pre-college advisor or counselor. Applicants must be graduating seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college and a descendant of a former student or graduate of The Victoria Colored School or F. W. Gross High School. Emphasis will be placed on scholarship, community service and financial need. The deadline for submitting this application is March 27. You may contact Bertha White at 361-575-8452 or 361-571-2394 for an application or if you have questions.
F.W. Gross alumni scholarship applications available
