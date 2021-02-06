The 17th annual Family Outdoor Expo at Son Valley Ranch brought hundreds of families from around the Crossroads seeking some fun in the sun Saturday.
"We are happy to put this together every year for the thousands that drive out to have fun with us," said Cherylnn Dry, the expo's volunteer director. "We are grateful to get to offer this for our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.