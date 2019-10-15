Victoria Farmers’ Market will have its Fall Season Kickoff from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St.
Celebrate the bounty of fall vegetables, farm-raised meats and eggs and all sorts of homemade foods.
Enter your best pumpkin recipe in the baking contest.
Come out and enjoy the farm animals, live music, pumpkin painting, face painting, free snow cones and more.
For more information, call 361-218-9246.
