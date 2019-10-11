Firestone Complete Auto Care will have a car show Oct. 12 in the parking lot at 1502 E. Airline Road.
Setup is 9-11 a.m.; awards will be at 2 p.m. The entry free for the event is a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria. There will be trophies, door prizes, raffles, food, drink and more. For more information, contact Harold Hill or Nathan Clifford at 361-575-6448. No alcohol is allowed at the event.
