Parks and Recreation will host the City of Victoria’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the Victoria Community Center in a new drive-in format, allowing residents to park their cars to watch the patriotic show while keeping their distance from other attendees.
Parking opens at 5 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Residents will be able to park their cars in the community center parking lot and on the grounds. Parking attendants will direct parking on the grounds. Residents may also park in the nearby vicinity to watch the show, provided they parked legally. Parks & Recreation officials estimate the parking space will be sufficient to accommodate the number of residents who normally attend the yearly event.
For the first time this year, residents will be able to download the Skywonder Pyrotechnics app to listen to music synced to the fireworks show, receive updates and hear announcements during the event. The music will also be broadcast over the community center loudspeakers.
Also new this year is a cornhole/washers tournament that will start at 6 p.m. Teams may register in advance at victoriatx.gov/registration; walk-up registrations will be accepted until 5:50 p.m. the day of the event. The registration fee is $20, and all payments will be collected in cash the day of the event regardless of whether teams preregister.
The tournament will follow the COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the American Cornhole Association, which include sanitizing equipment between uses and maintaining social distancing between participants and spectators. The tournament is subject to change or cancellation as the city continues to monitor the presence of COVID-19 in the community.
Parks and Recreation is seeking food trucks for the event. Residents are welcome to bring their own food and beverages as long as they do not bring any glass.
Cars will need to be turned off during the event. Residents will be allowed to get out of their cars but must maintain 6 feet of separation from other attendees. Facial coverings and hand sanitizer are strongly encouraged.
For more information or to register a food truck, contact Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200.
