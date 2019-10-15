The First Pentecostal Church of Edna will host its 25th annual Fun Day featuring wholesome family fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to benefit Edna Christian Academy.
Activities will include carnival-style games, a petting zoo, horse rides, a kiddie train, concessions and hourly cakewalks and door prizes. Inflatable activities include an obstacle course, a two-lane bungee run and three bounce houses.
Nona’s Country Store will serve up homemade baked items, pies, breads and treats as well as a variety of crafts, canned goods, jams and picante sauce.
The Fun Day auction will begin at 11 a.m. More than 100 items will be auctioned, including furniture, antiques, collectibles, tools, knives, yard decor, toys and baby items.
The Edna Fire Department will pay a visit in the afternoon to deliver “candy rain from heaven.” Firefighters will drop buckets of candy from the basket lift of a fire truck. Children will then be able to run to the field and fill their bags with candy.
The First Pentecostal Church hosted its first Fun Day under Rev. Darrell Clark’s leadership when he became pastor in 1994.
“Our annual Fun Day allows us to raise funds for Edna Christian Academy, but it’s also a great opportunity to connect with the community and offer a day of clean fun for families,” said Pastor Clark. “The event has grown each year and has expanded significantly from where it started 25 years ago. We truly appreciate the community’s support throughout the years.”
Admission and parking for the Fun Day is free, and visitors can purchase tickets for the day’s activities. A $20 wristband can be purchased for unlimited access to all activities – except games and cakewalks – along with a bonus of 15 tickets that can be used on games. Discounts are available to families with several children.
The church is located at 807 Apollo Drive in Edna. For more information, please contact Kimberly Kazmir at 361-782-3594.
