First Presbyterian Church of Cuero’s Chapel Without Walls will host a free movie night featuring the film “Little Giants” on Sept. 30 in downtown Cuero.
The outdoor movie night starts at 7:30 p.m. and the church will provide free popcorn, candy and drinks for all attendees.
“We are thrilled to offer this family-friendly film to Cuero and offer our local families a fun activity that all can enjoy,” said Rev. Stanley Larson, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Cuero.
Larson did note that seating will be available, but encourages attendees to bring their outdoor chairs or blankets to the event and to wear cool, comfortable clothing.
First Presbyterian Church of Cuero's Chapel Without Walls, is at 302 N. McLeod St.
For more information on upcoming events, visit First Presbyterian Church of Cuero on their Facebook Page to stay connected.
