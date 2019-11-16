The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Jackson County, the Field Crops committee and the Beef Committee are sponsoring a five-hour CEU event on Dec. 5 at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the first program begins at 9 a.m. Programs will conclude at 3 p.m.
A $30 registration fee will be charged, which includes refreshments and lunch.
Programs are:
- 9-9:50 a.m., “Brush and Weed Control,” Megan Clayton, associate professor and Extension Range Specialist, Corpus Christi (1 hour IPM)
- 10-10:50 a.m., “Flies, Mosquitoes & Ticks,” Sonja Swiger, associate professor and Extension IPM Specialist, Stephenville (1 hour IPM)
- 11-11:50 a.m., “Soils and Soil Fertility,” Tony Provin, professor and state soil chemist, director of Soil, Water and Forage Analysis Labs, College Station (1 hour General)
- Noon-1 p.m., lunch
- 1-1:50 p.m., “Texas Pesticide Laws and Regulations,” Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide inspector (1 hour Laws and Regulations)
- 2-2:50 p.m., “Livestock Diseases, Insects, Parasites and their Control,” associate professor and Extension Veterinarian, College Station (1 hr. IPM)
Five (5) total CEUs will be offered for TDA pesticide applicator license holders: 1 hour in Laws and Regulations, 1 hour in Integrated Pest Management and 3 hours in General.
Five (5) total CEUs will be offered for Texas CCA program: Nutrient Management CEUs, Soil and Water Management CEUs, Integrated Pest Management CEUs, Professional Development CEUs.
For enrollment in this event and more information, contact the Jackson County AgriLife Extension Office at 361-782-3312.
