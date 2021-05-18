Formosa Plastics National Merit Scholarship awarded to Jessica Zhang of Calhoun High School

Pictured from left are: Rick Crabtree, FPC TX general manager; Rongti Li, Business Technology Division; Jessica Zhang; Lei Zhang, Business Technology Division; and Jack Wu, FPC TX vice president.

 Contributed photo

Formosa Plastics Corp., Texas has awarded the prestigious $10,000 National Merit Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A. Scholarship certificate to senior Jessica Zhang.

She will graduate from Calhoun High School on May 28. She will attend Carnegie Mellon University of Pittsburg, Pa. where she will major in computer science.

Formosa Plastics National Merit Scholarship awarded to Jessica Zhang of Calhoun High School

Scholarship recipient Jessica Zhang, center with her parents, Lei Zhang, right, and Rongti Li, left.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.