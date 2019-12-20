Formosa Religious Trust Fund end of year awards

Formosa Religious Trust Fund 2019 grants totaling $42,000 were distributed to 35 separate religious-based organizations Dec. 11 during a luncheon at the Formosa Guest House in Point Comfort.
The Trust Fund has been in place for 23 years and provides grants to religious organizations in the three-county areas of Calhoun, Jackson and Victoria counties.
The Formosa Plastics Religious Trust was established in 1995 by Formosa’s Chairman Y.C. Wang with a $1,000,000 gift. Wang directed that income from the trust be used to promote religion and religious activities in Calhoun, Jackson and Victoria counties. Since its inception, and including the recent awards, the Trust has distributed a total of $1,140,431 to support religious projects in the three county areas.
If anyone is interested in applying for a grant from the Formosa Religious Trust Fund, information can be obtained from Steve Marwitz at smarwitz@ftpc.fpcusa.com or 361-987-7701.
Applications for grants from the Formosa Plastics Religious Fund Trust should be submitted in care of the Trustee to the First National Bank, P.O. Drawer 7, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979-0007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.