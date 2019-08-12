Twenty-six foster children received haircuts by students, instructors and local stylists at Victoria Beauty College’s Hair-a-Thon.
In preparation for going back to school, the children were given services such as haircuts, hair styling, highlights and nail paintings.
This was the second year of the Hair-a-Thon, overseen by Linda Edwards, Child Protective Services supervisor. Edwards, with help from other caseworkers, organized the event that took place Monday.
Edwards, of Victoria, was inspired to start this event after attending the Hair-a-Thon in San Antonio.
“I thought, ‘If they’re doing it for the kids up there, we need to be doing it for our kids down here,’” Edwards said.
Most children smiled the whole time they were being cared for, but others were anxious about getting their hair cut. CPS employees, Victoria Beauty College employees and students worked together to make it a positive experience for all the children.
This event was especially important to student Miranda Niño, of Victoria.
“I was a foster kid growing up,” Niño said. “It makes me feel like they get cared for. As kids you need attention, and we just don’t like to ask for it.”
Niño smiled and laughed with the foster children as she did their hair throughout the event.
The event also included pizza, snacks and gift bags that were donated by the food bank and the Victoria Boulevard Lions Club.
Stylists within the community also volunteered their time. The companies that volunteered at the Hair-a-Thon were Victoria Beauty College, Hair by Fred, Rose’s Cobra Cuts and Southern Roots.
“I just want to give,” said Fred Trevino, owner of Hair by Fred in Victoria. “It’s better to give than to receive.”
