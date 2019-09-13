The 15th annual family reunion for Frantisek and Marie Svetlik and their descendants Frank, Joe, Emil, Alois, August and Adolph Svetlik, and Frances Svetlik Trojcak will be Oct. 5 at Blase’s Hall, 4276 alternate US 90 W., in Hallettsville. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
Meat and potatoes will be provided for the meal, which will be served at noon. Each family is asked to bring one side dish or dessert and an item for the silent auction or raffle.
For more information, contact Jennifer Schramek at 281-627-9487, Carolyn Janak at 361-741-2674 or Diane Munson at 361-772-2040.
