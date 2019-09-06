Stars and Stripes Cloggers are offering 12 free clogging lessons for ages 8-80.
The lessons begin Oct 2 and will be from 4 to 5 p.m. each Wednesday at St. Mary’s Annex, 402 S. Main St.
Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, no flip-flops.
For more information, call 361-676-0112 or 361-571-1231.
