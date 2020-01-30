AARP Tax-Aide is offering free income tax help from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. weekdays from Feb. 3-April 13 at Victoria Senior Center, 603 E. Murray St.
The service will also be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on two Saturdays, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15. It will be closed April 10 for Good Friday.
The service is open to taxpayers of all ages with low to middle income. Special attention will be given to those age 60 and older. AARP membership is not required.
Taxpayers need to bring their Social Security cards for all family members, a photo ID, last year's tax return, all income tax forms for 2019 and any other documents for a tax return. You must be present with your information. Appointments will not be taken for tax preparation.
For more information, call Grace Faulkner, Victoria AARP volunteer, at 361-649-1106.
