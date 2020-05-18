The Victoria County Public Health Department is hosting Yoga in the Park from 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday at Queen City Park, 2202 N. Cameron St.
The session will be led by Savanna Flowers of Blooming Flowers Yoga.
The class is free and open to all activity levels. You can also join the group from home via Facebook live. Register for the event at eventbrite.com.
Use of a personal facial mask is recommended but not required.
For more information, call Ashley Cano, LVN- public health community advocate, 361-578-6281 Ext 3012.
