Frost Bank was awarded the Business Beautification Award for the month of August. The award is given monthly to recognize businesses that help to beautify the Victoria community through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements. Frost Bank will display the traveling sign during August. To nominate a business to receive the award, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”
Frost Bank earns city of Victoria beautification award
- City of Victoria Office of Communication
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Do you pick up stray dogs?
Most Popular
Articles
- City of Victoria announces Bootfest lineup
- Letter: 'I am convinced fraud exists'
- Saving Animal Lives to hold garage sale fundraiser for mounting vet bills
- Crossroads businesses prepare for tax-free weekend
- East's Evans gets a taste of international softball
- Goliad little leaguer to compete in T-Mobile Home Run Derby
- Blotter: Two Glocks reported stolen from Victoria home
- 222 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths reported in the Crossroads
- Gross, No. 1 Refugio stay focused on end goal
- Guest column: The 1846 Arrival of Cleggs to local area
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (9)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (4)
- Teachers prepare for back to school (3)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- Jewel Jeanette Payne (2)
- 'Its getting worse': COVID-19 hospitalizations in Crossroads continue to rise (2)
- Fun-loving dancers turn street into a dance floor at "Rock the Park" event (1)
- Keith Greebon (1)
- Signs will not deter smugglers (1)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- Letter: Our true founding (6)
- We froze, Abbott got paid - $1 million from the billionaire profiteer of Texas’ deadly storm (1)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- City of Victoria proposes a $166 million budget (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Abbie Kristen Knezek (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- Victoria man sentenced to 99 years in prison (1)
- The American Rescue Plan will send $32 million to Victoria (1)
- Charlie A. Baros (1)
- SANDRA ANNETTE SANDERS PAUL (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
Recent Comments
-
bobby mccants said:
Charlie and Martha our paths crossed many times during in our lifetime and I enjoyed each time. Your hard work paid off thru out your life and I am proud to have been a friend .BobbyMcCants
-
Grace Butler said:Really amusing that the Mayor who campaigned on low taxes and fiscal responsibility doesn't want to lower the tax rate now that he's in the hot seat. The tiny percentage of voters who voted in…
-
Mary Jane Lynch said:Sandy was one of the friendlies people I have ever known. I did not know her well until she started volunteering at MMC. She truly was an asset to the Volunteer Organization where she worked o…
-
James Chandler said:Wow a politician taking donations from special interests. Now that is big news. While I agree ERCOT was not prepared for the freeze in terms of a sophisticated plan to shed load. They shut off…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.