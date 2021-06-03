Kids can kick off the summer with live performances and fun activities featuring a variety of familiar faces at the Victoria Public Library Fun Fest Kickoff Celebration on Saturday.
“We haven’t been able to host big events in such a long time, so we wanted to go all out this year to make it special,” said Katie Talhelm, program services lead for the Victoria Public Library. “We reached out to a wide range of community partners, and as word spread, more and more people began contacting us to see if they could be part of the celebration.”
The kickoff will begin at 10 a.m. at the Victoria Public Library and feature live performances from Victoria Karate Academy, Grupo Folklorico de Victoria, YMCA Zumba Dancers, Slaxx, and Starlight Dance Studio throughout the day.
The event was originally planned for DeLeon Plaza but was moved to the library because of the forecast of inclement weather this weekend.
City departments, local nonprofits and businesses will be on hand to provide games and activities. To view a full list of attractions, view the calendar at victoriatx.gov/library.
The event is the official start to the Victoria Public Library’s summer reading program. Kids can pick up reading logs at the library and read books during the summer to win prizes.
The library will offer story time events, crafts and other activities throughout the summer. Some of the events will require pre-registration due to limits on in-person attendance.
