Johnnie Curry and Brittany Dickerson were busy washing vehicles Saturday during a benefit for Charles Dickerson.
Dickerson and his family were driving through Bloomington when a nearby car shot at them on April 20, according to the family said. Dickerson was flown to Brooke Army Medical Center and later pronounced brain dead, the family said. Details about the incident have not yet been released by officials.
The benefit Saturday helped raise money for funeral services and for surviving family members. They partnered with Brian Flores, president of Xpressions Car Club Texas, to put on this fundraiser.
Flores has done several car washes in Victoria to raise money for people’s funeral services. He raised over $2,500 for Aaron Martinez, a 17-year-old boy who suffered a traumatic injury in a car wreck in 2019. In the past, Curry hosted barbecue benefits for decreased loved ones, but it’s not possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to have funerals right now,” Curry said. “Nobody else will help, so I want to.”
