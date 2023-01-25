Gabriel Project to host taco bar, bingo fundraiser
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- Comments
The second annual Let's Taco 'Bout Babies, a bingo fundraiser for the Gabriel project will be Feb. 23 at the Club Westerner.
The purse bingo and hunting gear event will start at 6 p.m.
It will feature a taco bar and drinks.
To purchase tickets go to victoriagabrielproject.org.
For more information email Michele Rohde at michele.rohde@ampf.com
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 men posing as Texas Rangers sought in aggravated robbery near Yorktown
- Victoria man dead after crash near Goliad
- Environmentalists celebrate legal victory in Point Comfort, expansion supporters frustrated
- Funeral service for plane crash victim set for Saturday in Memphis
- Victoria East retires Bailey Zappe’s jersey after NFL rookie season
- Tornado weather hits Crossroads, new rain record set
- Some entrepreneurs find a slippery slope when opening a new Victoria eatery
- East snaps skid, completes season sweep of crosstown rival West
- Returning gift of Neverland: Childhood cancer survivor makes playground wish for friends who didn't survive
- Victoria East girls dominate Victoria West in crosstown showdown
Commented
Recent Comments
-
Sylvia Cuellar said:
Our prayers are with all the family . They have been my daddy’s neighbor’s for quite some time .. she will be missed … 🥰🥰🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
-
Jeannie Webernick said:
I worked for many years as a nurse when Mrs Henke was the administrator of our hospital. I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing. Prayers for her family and friends
-
Darlene Mowels said:
I send my love, condolences and prayers for your loss. I am always here for you Patsy. Love you,
Darlene Yvonne Mowels
-
Leland Schroeter said:
My Sympathy to the family. I knew "Jimmy" very well a few years agp/
Leland Schroeter
-
Sue billings said:
My most sincere sympathy to each of you. Love, Sue Billings