Texans can fish on any public body of water in the state without a fishing license on Saturday as part of the annual Free Fishing Day .

The free fishing day is observed across Texas on the first Saturday in June each year.

To help celebrate the day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offers multiple resources to provide fun, high quality fishing opportunities to anglers of all skill levels and all ages. according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Learn more about Free Fishing Day at TakeMeFishing.org.

If you plan to fish in federal waters, keep in mind that a license is needed for the private recreational angler red snapper season opening June 1.

