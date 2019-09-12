Take apart old toys and put them back together in different – cute or creepy – combinations at the Teen Craft: Franken Toys event from 2 to 4 p.m Oct. 14 at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
Feel free to bring stuffed animals or toys to safely destroy and bring your own creation to life. Basic supplies and snacks will be provided. The free event is for for ages 12-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.