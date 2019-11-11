The Girl Scouts will host a parent information night from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St.
Interested in joining the Girl Scouts but don't know where to start? Come learn all about troops and cookie season. For more information, contact Lauren Berger at lberger@gsgst.org or 1-800-477-2688 or visit gsgst.org.
