Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., presents the summer production from the newly named Here Be Monsters theater ensemble at 8 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17.
Short plays include “What We Lot in the Storm,” about losses suffered during Hurricane Harvey, written by Here Be Monsters, directed by Randy Wachtel; “The Lost Art of Conversation,” about a couple struggling with a loss of communication, written and directed by Mandy Heinold; “Hole Punch,” about a student returning a lost office tool to his former teacher, by Here Be Monsters, directed by Mandy Heinold; “Posiedon’s Paperwork,” about the ruler of the seas’ struggles with declining ocean populations and with his own past actions, by Nina Di Leo, directed by Randy Wachtel; and “Eulogy Practice/One True Thing,” about a theater company practicing losing each other, by Nina Di Leo and Here Be Monsters, directed by Randy Pollard. Seating is general admission and free, but reservations are recommended. Reserve your spot at monstershere.org to let us know you’re coming and consider a small donation to help cover production costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.