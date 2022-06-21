The Grand Ol’ Americana Show is coming to the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday.
The show promises a “true blue, all American, always Texan musical variety show.” The show is a major fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent in Victoria.
Elizabeth Tise, executive director of the museum, said the museum partnered with the Grand Ol’ Christmas Show last year, and “it was such a great event.” The producer of the Grand Ol’ Americana Show, Will Hearn, was seeking a nonprofit partner and was referred to the museum by one of the museum’s long-time donors, Tise said, adding, “This partnership with the Grand Ol' Americana Show allows us to help bring more arts awareness to the Crossroads ... plus it's a fun show that is perfect for the entire family.”
The show is described as a tribute “to the original, traditional, family-truckster-holiday-roading, red-blooded, two fisted, route 66-ing, All-American summer.” The show features culture, comedy and music, including the band, Blue Water Highway. The performance is set as if it’s inside a radio show “broadcasting live from the 1776 AM L-B-R-T (Liberty) Radio Theater.”
The Liberty Radio Orchestra & Gospel Singers will perform along with the Blue Water Highway band.
“It’s sure to be the most fun you’ll have in a long time, especially if you like music and all things Americana,” Tise said.
“Proceeds from this show will help benefit the programs at the museum and allow us to continue bringing dynamic educational experiences to the children and families in the Crossroads area,” Tise said.
Tickets for the show are $35, reserved general seating. Go online at: weldercenter.org/events.
(0) comments
