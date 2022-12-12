Turner and Colette Pennington point to a photograph of their grandfather on display at Colette's Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church Day School in San Antonio. The photo was part of a salute to veterans at the school. They are the grandchildren of Don and Charlene Pennington, of Victoria. Don Pennington, also known as "Pops," is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War.
Grandchildren proud of their veteran ‘Pops’
