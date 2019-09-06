The Outreach Committee of the Formosa Plastics Religious Trust is seeking grant applications from qualified religious organizations to assist in funding religious projects and activities in Calhoun, Jackson and Victoria counties. Applications are due by Sept. 30.
Organizations wishing to obtain an information sheet and application guidelines should contact The Formosa Plastics Religious Trust in care of First National Bank; P. O. Drawer 7; Port Lavaca, Texas 77979-0007, or by calling Bobby Meeks at 361-552-6726, or by email to bmeeks@fnbportlavaca.com.
Applications may also be obtained in person from the Trust Department of First National Bank at 1101 SH 35 S. in Port Lavaca.
