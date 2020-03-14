Groundbreaking for new professional medical plaza coming to Victoria

Healthcare services are expanding in the Crossroads with the construction of a 45,000-square-foot medical plaza on the north side of Victoria
Groundbreaking was held Monday for the Springwood Medical Plaza, a brand new professional office building being developed to meet growing community healthcare needs.
The project begins this month adjacent to DeTar Hospital North, 101 Medical Drive. This professional plaza will become home to a newly expanded outpatient surgery center, the DeTar Healthcare System outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation center, specialty medical offices and other medical retail facilities.
“Victoria has long been a major health hub for the Crossroads. With the opening of this facility, we are investing in the medical infrastructure to better provide the most cutting edge healthcare locally to our community.” said Dr. Dharmendra Verma, developing partner of Springwood Professional Plaza. “For example, Victoria Surgery Center will be able to further enhance its capabilities and provide additional services including outpatient joint replacements and other services similar to those services provided in cities like Houston and San Antonio.”
Present at the groundbreaking ceremony were the development partners, bank representatives, city officials, the construction company, and staff of several of the medical offices that will be located in Springwood Medical Plaza.
The facility will begin construction this month with a projected completion date in January 2021.
