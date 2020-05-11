H-E-B is offering a way for people who don’t have traditional bank accounts to get funds from their federal government stimulus checks.
H-E-B is providing financial relief with free in-store check cashing of stimulus checks and will waive select fees for the H-E-B Prepaid Mastercard.
All H-E-B Business Centers will provide free check cashing services for economic impact payment checks, and for customers who want to manage finances electronically while in the comfort and safety of their homes, H-E-B has waived activation and monthly fees for the H-E-B Prepaid card.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.