H-E-B Plus!
Contributed Photo

H-E-B is offering a way for people who don’t have traditional bank accounts to get funds from their federal government stimulus checks.

H-E-B is providing financial relief with free in-store check cashing of stimulus checks and will waive select fees for the H-E-B Prepaid Mastercard.

All H-E-B Business Centers will provide free check cashing services for economic impact payment checks, and for customers who want to manage finances electronically while in the comfort and safety of their homes, H-E-B has waived activation and monthly fees for the H-E-B Prepaid card.

