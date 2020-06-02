Hallettsville artists, Blanche and Roy Cavarretta won awards at the annual Southwest Fine Art Gourd Fine Art Show held in Kerrville.

The show continues through July 3, according to a news release from the show.

Blanche placed second for an entry titled “Beep! Beep!” and Roy placed third for his gourd, “Three Dancers,” both were entered in the Southwest category.

Roy also won first place with his gourd, “Strong Medicine,” in the Sculptural category.

Their gourd journey begin with swan gourds they grew in their own garden and painted as bird houses.

The Cavarrettas have developed signature styles that garner awards. Roy employs pyrography, chip carving, relief carving, and inlaid turquoise and other stones.

Blanche uses pyrography, relief carving and inlay in her gourds and closed coiling with waxed Irish linen thread.

Their work is featured in Texas Monthly, Texas Highways, Southwest Art, Texas Farm & Home, and Western Art & Architecture.

