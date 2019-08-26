Saddle Up for St. Jude Trail Ride sponsored by Rawhide Riders, Inc. and co-sponsored by John Beck, DVM will be Sept. 7 at 9023 Salem Road. Look for signs.
Sign-up is 7 to 9 a.m. The registration fee is $15 for adults and $10 for children 13 years old and younger. All proceeds go directly to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
This is an all-day ride, so pack your own drinks and lunches. Dinner will be provided after the ride. You don't have to own or ride a horse to participate. Come out, have fun and make a difference. There will be games, a live and silent auction, raffles and musical entertainment.
For more information or to donate or volunteer, contact Matt Alfred, club trail boss, at 325-660-7805 or coordinators Tammy Barnett at 361-676-0222 or Barbara Gibson at 361-648-2292.
