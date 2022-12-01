The Gonzales Historic Homes Winterfest Tour 2022 on Saturday and Sunday offers an assemblage of three centuries of architecture and holiday style for the visitors to this history-rich little city of Gonzales.
The 2022 tour is offering views of some of the historic homes for which Gonzales is so well known. The tour showcases a 19th century cattle baron's home decked in old-fashioned Christmas finery, a pristinely-preserved rural Gothic church and its newly renovated turn-the-century rectory. also on the tour are a fabulous residential renovation of the oldest co-educational college west of the Mississippi and gives visitors an intimate peek inside the doors of a Victorian masterpiece in transition. Next door, a 1936 Magnolia Oil Station complete with some great classic cars awaits visitors, according to a news release from the Gonzales Historic Homes Association.
Even the spot where you can purchase or pick up your online tickets, Laurel Ridge, is a restored 1914 historic home and will have a great car out front during tour time.
The same over-the top exuberance that created the circa 1895 Kennard House, drives the restoration in progress and its current owner’s willingness to share some of his stories of the restoration challenges and joys. John Edgecomb refers to himself as merely the steward of this architectural masterpiece and expressed his commitment to its protection and of the story of its place in Texas history. In the same block as his home is the Magnolia Oil Service Station. It is now his workshop and the repository for some of his coolest cars, according to the news release.
Step back in history at the 1885 to the J.B. Wells house museum and homestead grounds. This DAR maintained property is a treasure trove of tangible Texas history and is filled with original furniture, decorative objects and documents. Weather permitting, the grounds of the original homestead and the summer kitchen for will be open to visitors this Winterfest.
Visitors will need to allow extra time to study the interior of the charming rural gothic Episcopal Church of the Messiah. Constructed in 1880, services have been held within these walls without interruption since that time. The interior of church, the pews and altar are constructed of local black walnut. of special interest is the tale of the hand-carved angel lectern. On the Northeast corner of the campus sits the imposing old rectory, welcoming visitors this Winterfest for the first time since the recent renovation. Surrounded with historical memorabilia and photos, but updated for modern use, the rectory helps the visitors understand some of the possibilities of how to preserve history in the 21st century, according to the news release.
The stately structure of the Old Gonzales College beckons visitors and even its new owners from around the globe. Today, the remaining building is the occasional residence to a family who lives in Geneva, Switzerland but often chooses to spend their holidays in this gracious piece of Texas history. The College is one of the most remarkable examples of how a 19th century building can be blended into 21st century design and new purpose. The central building that was originally the women's college was built in 1853 still stands proudly on the avenue that was the path of The Runaway Scrape. In its heyday the college boasted both a male and female college and flourished until the ravages of drought and civil war finally closed its doors, according to the news release.