A Holiday Pop Up Market will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at 115 East Main St. in Cuero, just across the street from Vintage on Main.
Hosting this event is Millies On Main, Junk Garden, Blessed Mess & Co., The Stitching Post, and Simple but Sassy.
Mimosas will be served along with snacks.
