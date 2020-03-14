Holy Family Knights of Columbus hold awards banquet

The Knights of Columbus, Holy Family Council No. 9088 held an awards banquet recently.
The “Habitat For Humanity Victoria” Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Gene Polasek. He donated more than 275 hours in 2019 to build alongside our homeowners and volunteers on Saturdays. As a member of Knights of Columbus Council No.9088, he has volunteered on the Habitat jobsite for more than 10 years. Polasek has served in many position in the Knights of Columbus, including Inside Guard and Worthy Warden. He is a 3rd degree member with 19 years as a Knight.
Fred Kubesch was named Knight of the year. Kubesch is involved with the promotion and sales of Nazareth Academy Fishing Tournament. He is a member of the Serra Club and is involved in the rice distribution and rib dinner and many other activities in the organization.
Robert and Bernie Seale were named family of the year. Bernie is a member of the Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America and volunteers at Crisis Pregnancy Center. Robert has been life director for Council No. 9088 for many years and is on the board of the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
