The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory is holding a Tenebrae service April 12 at 8 p.m. The traditional mass is combined with a subdued arrangement of silent prayer, alternating with lessons and psalms from Scripture.
Glenn Hunter, director of music at the cathedral, said the service is like “a subdued color palette” which still contains a diversity of colors, “so the music for Tenebrae still covers the full range of emotion.”
The service includes John Stainer’s choral favorite “God So Loved the World” which “opens with warm, comforting harmonies befitting of those familiar, faith-affirming words,” said Hunter. Psalm 51 is the psalm used for Tenebrae. Hunter said, the words of the psalm are “written from the heart in such a way that the emotion behind them hasn’t diminished even a bit, despite being written at least 2,500 years ago.”
“Of all the musical settings of this text, none is better known than that of Gregorio Allegri,” said Hunter. “Commonly known as Allegri’s Miserere, this was the piece that a young Mozart heard while visiting the Sistine Chapel.”
“The final musical piece is a setting of Isaac Watt’s masterpiece text When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” said Hunter.
Throughout the service, in between the music and silent prayer, candles will be extinguished and the church gradually settles into darkness. Hunter said, “Before the final musical reflection, the final candle, the Paschal candle - representing Jesus, light of the world - is removed from sight.”
Hunter explained that when the music ends a thunderous crash is heard (called the strepitus) which commemorates the earthquake and the tearing of the temple veil when Jesus died. Then, the Paschal candle is returned to view. “With this sign of hope, we disperse in silence,” Hunter said.
The musicians singing this service come from throughout the Victoria area. From school choir teachers to local church musicians, to those who simply love to sing.
Tenebrae is open to anyone who would like to experience this unique Holy Week tradition.
