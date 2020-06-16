The Victoria Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hurricane town hall from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
This is a virtual event presented by the National Weather Service to discuss what to expect for the 2020 hurricane season and how you can better prepare.
Local officials will also discuss the efforts the city and county are making to better protect you and your family.
The event will conclude with a short Q&A.
The event is free but you must register online to access it.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2N32NYd.
