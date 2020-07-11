Imaginary Healer

A few weeks ago, I was diagnosed with PTSD. Which was the root of everything that is mentally and emotionally wrong with me. Depression, Anxiety, Bi-Polar Disorders, anything and everything you see! I’ve been in and out of therapy, it’s helped a little, but you want to know what helps me believe I can be relieved from this terrifying thing? The imaginary shadow who follows and holds me so I can sleep. He being a replica of the one whom holds my heart, being the angel of this evil and terrifying world. He appeared only two weeks ago.
Laying in my bed, covered by a black and fuzzy blanket. Pillows securing my head into a comfortable position as if I was resting on his arm. On the side furthest away from the air conditioning because I know he sometimes gets hot throughout the evenings.
Feeling his arm draped over my side, securing my back against the imaginary chest. A snug piece to a finished puzzle. A scent hard to identify but as his own engulfing the covers and the clothing he wears. Breathing soft and controlled, barely a sound escaping him. A soft kiss being planted on the back of my neck, shoulder and then head.
“Goodnight.” His voice coarse and soft, deep and gentle.
“Goodnight, I love you.” I respond softly, closing my eyes of brown. Hearing his response disappear into unconsciousness. Knowing he’d be beside me, all night.
The strange thing was, he wasn’t really there.
“Savvy!” A voice hollers at me, and I wake with a start. Eyes wide and alert, looking around as if the room was engulfed into flames. And yet, all seemed well.
“You okay mamas?” Lexi, my lovely roommate had asked as her eyes expressed concern of my reaction.
“I, I think so,” Looking to the Alexa dot on the small center shelf between our two beds, and against the neighboring wall. It read 3:13, and I only assumed it was a.m. since the room was still dark, and the sun didn’t shine through the commons and into our dorm window.
“Mama I don’t think you were, you started screaming and thrashing around. You were shouting, ‘Don’t take him.’” She had replied, a small tilt in her head as if contemplating what it could mean.
“Sorry… I don’t remember what I was dreaming about.” I had replied and glanced over my shoulder, seeing that the other side of the bed was empty, and untouched.
Lexi then felt my forehead, as if seeing if a fever was developing.
“Maybe, it had something to do with that strange figure you keep thinking is always with you? You said I love you to yourself last night, but I figured you were just sleep talking.” She then gently began smothering me with a pillow, her typical play when I woke her up.
“I’m sorry! I’m sorry!” I had shouted through the fabric and stuffing before giggling and gently pushing it away, then feeling my smile fall. “Lexi, I’m really sorry, I don’t know what’s going on while I sleep but, I’ll try not to disturb you again.”
She then flicked my forehead softly. Before returning to her bed behind her black and white sun and moon tapestry, and no further sounds erupted from her side of the room.
After a while I roll over and close my eyes, not sure what my dream was about but, to scare Lexi? It must have been terrifying for her. I sigh and try to slip away into rest again, feeling a hand softly caress my cheek, and I knew, it was his hands. His scent was all over them. It was his skin, his touch.
I try to open my eyes, but I’m quickly but softly pulled into his warm, broad chest. His heartbeat strong, the same rhythmic pattern as always.
“I’m sorry, I had to leave you for but a moment, I see they came again. Forgive me.” His voice rung in my ears like a sweet melody. It never changing.
“They?” I ask, somehow unable to open my eyes.
“Your fears, your terrors, the haunts, and traumas from your past. They strike when I am not here, or on your mind,” He paused, fingers slipping into my locks and massaging the back of my scalp, soothing me into a rest. “I am here to protect you, as long as you should need me.”
I somehow knew what he meant, everything that had happened to me from the time I was able to truly understand. He meant the evils I do not have the strength to fight on my own. The pain from each experience each more difficult to process and swallow.
“Are you, really here?” I had asked him, not sure myself.
Part of me knew that he wasn’t here beside me, but a bigger part of me hoped he was. I hadn’t seen him in so long.
“I’m sorry…” Was all his deep voice could say it seeming to change, only slightly. The grip getting tighter around me.
“Do you think about me too?”
His grip seemed to tighten a bit more, in an uncomforting manner.
“All the time, right before I go to sleep. How I just want to just want you to break apart!”
Suddenly my head is pulled back, roughly and aggressive. I’m still not able to open my eyes, I feeling my skin over my esophagus extend to a point it felt as if it was being ripped. I couldn’t move or speak, I was frozen. Feeling another tight grip on my neck, he choking me. His voice not the one I’ve come to know, nor his hands, nor his skin.
‘Help! Someone please help!’ I shouted in my head. Then it was black.
I sit up quickly, panting and sweating, holding my neck softly where I felt the hand had been. Looking all over for any signs of the imaginary figure who follows me around beside me, but I see nothing. Then I remember, today is Sunday. Lexi wasn’t in the room with me this weekend, she went home. My body shook.
‘That wasn’t his.’ I had thought to myself.
I then glance to my desk, seeing paperwork and homework from both class and PTSD
Therapy, and then the dream made sense to me. Being woken my Lexi, that would never happen, since I scare her sometimes with what I do in my sleep she just slips her headphones in. I spoke fluent Spanish one night, Japanese another. Spoke to someone named Grace. Thrashed and screamed, hell, even punched a wall once.
The figure who I had imagined to be with me, he had to have been a replica of one of my ex’s but, why? Why did he take the form of the shadow who always comforts me? He’s always been just like…
As if on cue my phone rings, the ID tag reading Kacchan, or know more as…
“Rin Rin!” I answer, feeling the tears welp in my eyes, the shock from the nightmare finally seeping in.
“Savvy? What’s wrong?” His voice, that same sweet voice, only, he’s here and sounded worried, he really in this world. Then I remember, I haven’t told him.
“Rin I, I have…” I began. “It happened again.”
“Savvy, what happened? Tell me.” He had asked me softly, as if not to frighten me more.
Even if he was so far away, I could feel the non-existent hand on my cheek. His skin. His voice.
Him.
“I, I relived something, t-that’s all. It’s nothing.” I reply, feeling my body shake harder.
Trying to hold back the tears, trying to breathe.
“Savvy.” He said my name softly and somehow stern.
“I know.” Was all he said. “I know about it.”
My eyes widen and I remain still, unsure of what to say or do. Swallowing, trying to speak or make a sound to tell him I was there. “R-Rin I,”
“It’s okay Savvy. I am here, I’ll always be here.” He had replied.
Being surrounded by those words, I close my eyes, feeling the imaginary arms wrap around me, as they always would right before I went to bed, as I traveled from dorm to campus and then some. Then I remembered why I created this pigment figure, because it somehow gave me comfort, no, the thought of him being here beside me did.
“I’m sorry, for not telling you.” I mutter into the phone.
“I understand why you didn’t tell me; you were afraid I’d react badly, but I will be here beside you to help. I promise. The moment you said you’ve dated bad guys I had a feeling something would happen.” He seemed to respond in a whisper, but I knew he wasn’t the whispering type. It was comforting, soft, gentle. Just like my Rin.
“Rin, is it weird that I think you’re here beside me, even if you’re not? I feel you holding me even if, even if you aren’t here.” I then whisper back, holding the phone with a semi grip hold, timid of how he’d react.
“Is it weird that you’re the only thing I think about before I fall asleep?” He had asked me in return softly, without any hesitation.
I froze in surprise, not sure how to respond to him again.
“I’m sure your mind is finding ways of helping you relax, or maybe trying to take your mind off things while you’re in this state of PTSD and the therapy.” He had replied softer, almost undetectable.
“Who told you?” I then ask as my body begins to relax on the bed, letting the same feelings of his presence wash over me. Fingers going up my scalp and massaging, even if only myself was here.
“Cate did, she told me as soon as you told her. I guess she believed I had a right to know or something like that, just know if you need me, I’m just a call away.” Shuffling could be heard on his end.
“How is Hawaii?” I then ask.
“Humid, but not nearly as humid as Texas is, that’s for sure. I wanted to call and see how you were holding up, since well, we couldn’t see each other before I flew out,” Guilt lacing almost every word which escaped his lips. “I’m glad I did, it sounded like you needed me.” Happiness then replacing that guilt.
My bottom lip quivers as the waterworks left my brown irises, as I tried to choke back the pain and the longing for him to be here, just from the whole experience these past few months this semester. I wanted it to be over.
“Savvy, I love you. I promise we’ll see one another soon.” He had replied, his voice getting softer again, as if not to scare me.
“I love you too, Rin.” I reply, feeling my bodies shaking slow, then cease to a stop.
“Get some sleep okay? I’m there if you need me.” He seemingly referring to the imaginary version of him which held me in my sleep and follows me around without a purpose but to provide comfort. As if it was normal.
“Okay, I love you…”
“I love you too, I’ll talk to you soon okay?”
After a few moments the call ended, and the room was filled with silence once again. As I lay here, alone, with me, myself and the imaginary lover who hides me away from my fears.
