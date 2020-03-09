Victoria Public Library is having a free screening of “Inventing Tomorrow” from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. March 19 at 302 N. Main St.
This is a documentary about high-schoolers who set out to save the world with their ideas and science. The film follows young scientists from Indonesia, Hawaii, India and Mexico who propose innovative solutions to fix some of the most complex environmental issues facing humanity today.
This is a free event with open seating. Light refreshments will be provided.
