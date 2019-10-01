The Sacred Heart Home and School Association of Hallettsville will have its 68th annual Apple Strudel Bake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 26 at the Sacred Heart Family Center in Hallettsville.
This tasty fundraiser for the Home and School Association transforms almost 4,000 pounds of apples, along with sugar, butter, cinnamon, pecans, coconut and raisins, into more than 2,400 strudels.
The strudels come ready-to-eat or unbaked for a fresh treat at a later date. Unbaked strudels are $15 each or baked and ready-to-eat are $17 each. Strudels will be available for pickup at the Sacred Heart Family Center on the day of the event.
To order, contact Sharon Wagner at 361-649-8101, Charlene Bradbury at 361-798-3224 or Barbara Grahmann at 361-798-4167, email shsstrudelbake@gmail.com or online at facebook.com/indianshsa. Advance orders are required to guarantee order fulfillment.
For Victoria residents, pickup of frozen strudels will be available at the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral parking lot in Victoria from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Oct 27.
