The crowd was excited to see the return of Joe Lopez to Victoria. The line waiting to get in was so long, it took more than 20 minutes to get in. The DJ was excited to see the crowd and commented it takes Joe Lopez to get the crowd out. Fantazzia came on, and the dancers were on the floor. Ralph Gonzales quickly pointed out all the Victoria local talent on stage.
Conjunto Group Jamie DeAnda came on and put on a spectacular show.
Joe Lopez was on his 2019 Freedom Tour. The crowd watched a presentation of all his prior albums with a sample recording of his top hits before he took the stage. Many were recording live, and there were so many crowding the stage that there was only 6 feet of space left for dancing. His vocals were in fine form and did not disappoint. The crowd received several announcements that he would leave immediately after performing without signing autographs or posing for photos. His show was fast and furious to the crowd’s delight.
He performed for a sold-out crowd for Victoria and attendees from Houston, Rosenberg, Corpus Christi and as far away as California. The crowd sang along with him with such gusto as if they could taste each lyric, each word.
This writer followed him since we heard a DJ play his music at the Greek Connection and she introduced his group as Maze. We laughed when she showed us the album and told her it’s Mazz!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.