The Texas Zoo will host its annual Zoo Boo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26-27. Businesses and organizations will have booths throughout the zoo. Events include trick-or-treating, games, pumpkin painting, animal encounters and a raffle. Be sure to wear your Halloween costume for a chance to win the costume contest. Admission is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for children 13 and younger, $5.50 for seniors 55 and older and $4.50 for active military; toddlers 2 and younger get in free.
