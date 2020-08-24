Judges crowned Sophia Davis, 17, this year’s Miss Golden Crescent on Aug. 8.
“I was very surprised,” Sophia said. “I wasn’t sure how things would turn out because I had never done the Miss Golden Crescent Pageant.”
The judges also crowd a Junior Miss, Young Miss, Little Miss and Little Mister Golden Crescent during the local pageant.
Sophia won an $1,100 scholarship, a Carnival cruise getaway and opportunity to compete in Miss Texas.
Sophia plans to focus her efforts on helping kids along with helping with abusive relationships, hunger and sex trafficking.
“I’ve always known I love helping children,” she said.
The Cuero High School senior also worked alongside children as a youth ambassador during the livestock show.
Sophia said she has volunteered at her church nursery and her other community service surrounds children.
She plans to attend college after graduation and intends to study nursing. Sophia said she is not sure what college she wants to attend yet.
She knows through that she wants to focus her career on perfusion, which is the passage of blood or other fluid through the blood vessels. If she can, she wants to narrow that down further to perfusion of children.
“I have grown up loving science and anatomy,” Sophia said. “I really enjoy learning about body systems and stuff like that. I really love children and I want to mix those two subjects together because I’m going to specialize in children.”
The pageant serves the Golden Crescent community with a residency of 55 miles. Each contestant had to do an interview in front of the judges, show off their fun fashion wear while delivering a speech from an on-stage question and compete in a formal wear competition.
The contestants collected over 2,000 stuffed animals, which will be distributed to hospitals throughout the year.
