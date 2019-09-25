Teenagers, who were near the 2500 block of Booker Street in June 2016, recounted taking drugs prior to the murder of 18-year-old Vonsell Ramirez.
The prosecution continued presenting its case Wednesday morning during day two of the capital murder trial of Raheem Davon Jones, 22, who is accused of murdering Ramirez with a beer bottle June 8, 2016.
Three witnesses have been presented including 19-year-old Cyncere Parker, who was at the scene and said saw Jones smashed a bottle over Ramirez head.
I’m back at the Victoria County Courthouse covering day 2 of the capiital murder trial of Raheem Jones. The prosecution continues presenting its case. Be sure to follow @Vicadvocate for more updates pic.twitter.com/uQSpFVxeSL— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) September 25, 2019
Parker testified that Ramirez was dealing drugs to Jones earlier in the evening June 7 and again later that same day. She said she remembered seeing Jones use an intact beer bottle to hit Ramirez before taking off in a red truck.
“He hit Vonsell on the back of the neck with it and it shattered,” Parker said. “I heard a pop and got hit by glass.”
The victim’s brother and sister also took the stand.
Farran Brooks, Ramirez’s younger sister, said she wasn’t paying attention when her brother got hit. She does remember him running into the house asking to be taken to the hospital.
Jordan Brooks, Ramirez’s younger brother, said he and many of the others present had smoked marijuana or taken Xanax. Both of which his brother sold, Brooks said.
The trial is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. at the Victoria County Courthouse. District Judge Eli Garza is presiding over the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.