Raheem Davon Jones did not intend to kill 18-year-old Vonsell Ramirez when he struck him in the head with a beer bottle during a drug deal, his defense attorney said Tuesday.
But special Victoria County prosecutor Edward Wilkinson told jurors Jones planned to kill Ramirez and cut his throat with the busted bottle.
Both the prosecution and defense presented their opening statements during the first day of Jones' capital murder trial Tuesday at the Victoria County Courthouse. Ramirez died of a fatal throat wound during a drug deal in the early morning hours of June 8, 2016, in the 2500 block of Booker Street. Jones is one of three people charged with Ramirez’s murder. The other defendants are Braylen Wayne Snell and Marissa Nicole Martinez.
Defense attorney Micah Hatley told the 12-member jury – and two alternates – that the evidence the prosecution will present does not prove Jones, who is free on a $300,000 bond, intentionally killed Ramirez and therefore, he should not be charged with capital murder.
“The evidence shows it is not capital murder,” Hatley said. “The evidence will show you this is an accident.”
Jones met with Ramirez to buy marijuana in front of Ramirez’s home when an altercation occurred. Hatley said there was a single blow with the bottle that came from the defendant's back pocket, which struck the victim’s head and broke, accidently slicing his throat in the same motion.
Wilkinson said in his opening statement the defendant intentionally killed Ramirez.
“Vonsell Ramirez was killed by Raheem Jones because he wanted more drugs and didn’t want to pay,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said Jones then left the scene in a red Ford F150 and that officers later found and questioned him. Victoria police found Ramirez's blood on Jones’ hand and jeans.
The prosecution presented two witnesses – Victoria police detective Amy Grothe and Ramirez’s mother, Dederia Bates.
Grothe was on the scene in 2016 about two hours after a 911 call was placed. She oversaw the collection of crime scene photos that she explained to jurors as Wilkinson questioned her.
In a series of photos, blood was shown in the roadway, on the driveway, in the silver Nissan Murano parked in the driveway, around the house, on both the front and back doors and throughout Ramirez’s home.
“I don’t know the exact order the blood was distributed,” Grothe said. “We were just documenting evidence."
The photos also showed some broken pieces of a beer bottle with drops of blood, Grothe explained while on the witness stand.
During cross-examination, Hatley noted that the beer bottle was flattened before Grothe documented the scene.
Grothe said that during her investigation, she found multiple small plastic bags, which are typically used for the distribution of narcotics, but she found no narcotics in the home. Similar bags are usually found with drug dealers or users, she said. Xanax was found in the street near the incident.
The prosecution then called Bates to the witness stand to explain what happened that night.
June 7, 2016, leading into the early morning altercation, Bates said she was at home cleaning. Then Ramirez stumbled into her bedroom.
“He was holding his neck and asked to go to the hospital,” Bates explained.
She got Ramirez in the car and had her younger children search for her car keys. They couldn't find the keys, and Ramirez died in his mother’s arms.
“He bled out in my car,” Bates said. “I was holding him when he stopped talking to us.”
First responders arrived shortly afterward, and Ramirez was declared dead at DeTar Hospital Navarro.
Bates said she knew her son was dealing drugs, but he was trying to graduate from Liberty Academy and open his own barbershop to support his then-4-month-old daughter.
She said she didn’t like that her son sold drugs because she’s “a mother and against it.” But Hatley explained that Ramirez publicized his product on social media.
In front of jurors, Hatley outlined Bates' criminal history, which includes multiple thefts and a charge of tampering with evidence.
She also did not remember which officers she spoke with or what day of the week her son died when questioned during cross-examination.
“All I know is I kicked in to mother and trauma mode trying to save my son,” she said.
