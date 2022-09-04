Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 will hold its BBQ chicken plates benefit Sept. 18 at the KC Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Serving will be from 9 a.m. until sold out, drive through only, according to a news release from the organization.
Plates, which are $10 each, include half chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread and BBQ sauce.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
To reserve plates, call the hall Sunday morning at 361-575-9214.
The Catholic Daughters will hold a bake sale in conjunction with the BBQ dinner.
