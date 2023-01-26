The Knights of Columbus Council 1329 will sell pork steak and sausage plates Feb. 19 at the KC Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Plates are $10 each. Serving will be drive thru only. Sales starts at 9 a.m. and continue until the food is sold out, according to a news release from the council.
The plates will include pork streak, link sausage, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread and barbecue sauce.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the KCs.
To reserve a plate call the hall that morning at 361-575-9214.
The Catholic Daughters will hold a bake sale in conjunction with the dinner.